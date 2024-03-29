Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,810 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

