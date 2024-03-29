Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 236 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,250. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $821.61 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,069.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $988.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

