Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $50,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJUL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,496. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

