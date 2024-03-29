Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,356,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

