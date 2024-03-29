Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 3.7%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.47. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

