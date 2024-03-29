Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 3.7%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.47. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.