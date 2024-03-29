IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Down 4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

IEH Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

