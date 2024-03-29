Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.