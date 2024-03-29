HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 8.5% Higher

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €74.50 ($80.98) and last traded at €74.40 ($80.87). 32,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.60 ($74.57).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

