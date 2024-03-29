Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
