Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.98

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.98 and last traded at $184.98, with a volume of 27062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.68.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

