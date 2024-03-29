Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Down 2.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.48. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

