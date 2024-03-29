HI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251,922.26 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, HI has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $251,922.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007273 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.95 or 1.00147089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00141876 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060272 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $238,261.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

