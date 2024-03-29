HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HeartBeam Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of HeartBeam stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About HeartBeam
