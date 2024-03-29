Head to Head Analysis: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $999.59 million 7.01 $55.71 million $0.64 127.55 MediaAlpha $388.15 million 3.43 -$40.42 million ($0.89) -22.89

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 5.57% 6.91% 4.41% MediaAlpha -10.41% N/A -27.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthEquity and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 11 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 1 0 5 0 2.67

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $92.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.