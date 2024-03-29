HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,751. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

