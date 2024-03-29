Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.05

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 18991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $513.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 319,259 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

