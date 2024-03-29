Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.5 %

HAL traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

