Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.25

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1734524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

