Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $751.60

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $751.60 and last traded at $751.60, with a volume of 3190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $740.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $722.73 and its 200 day moving average is $659.94.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Graham by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Graham by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graham by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

