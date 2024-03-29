Gradient Investments LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $180.20.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

