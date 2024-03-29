Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $390.65. 1,699,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,145. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.