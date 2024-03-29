Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Vicus Capital raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SIVR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.81. 783,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,826. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

