Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 252,712.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $650.00. 1,163,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $182 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.73 and a 200-day moving average of $587.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

