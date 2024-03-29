Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 9,264 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9,264.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.70.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.88. 804,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,142. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

