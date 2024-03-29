Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 106,342 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 6.70% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

