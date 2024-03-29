Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 10.36% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XTRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 1,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $50.27.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

