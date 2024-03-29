Gradient Investments LLC Invests $3.83 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,817,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

