Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.44. 275,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

