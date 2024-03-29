Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 758,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

