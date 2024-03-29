Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $656,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,462 shares of company stock worth $5,078,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,281,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,296,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

