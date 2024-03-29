Gradient Investments LLC Buys 20,761 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

