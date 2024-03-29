Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.90. 820,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,542. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

