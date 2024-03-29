Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.47 and its 200-day moving average is $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

