Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

PWR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.80. The stock had a trading volume of 745,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $262.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

