Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.28. 48,252 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

