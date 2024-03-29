Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $49.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

