Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

