Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.31. 2,242,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

