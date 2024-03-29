Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 7,467 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

