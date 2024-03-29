Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.