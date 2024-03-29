Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.34. The stock had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.19. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

