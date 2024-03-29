Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 43,655 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS XDEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,223 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

