GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading 7.1% Higher

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 212,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 34,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigCapital5

