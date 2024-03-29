GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 2.1%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 2,637,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,449,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
