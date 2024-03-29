Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Reduced by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,799,000 after buying an additional 1,010,932 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 415,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 452,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

