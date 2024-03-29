General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.33 and last traded at $175.53. Approximately 9,674,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,425,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.12.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

