Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 81.6% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 29th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.