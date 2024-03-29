Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,316 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,168,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

