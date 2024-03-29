freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.14

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
freenet Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
