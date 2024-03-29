freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.3% Higher

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €25.58 ($27.80) and last traded at €25.50 ($27.72). 265,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.42 ($27.63).
freenet Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.57.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.